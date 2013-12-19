New! Virtual Street Evangelization Workshop
Working with God for the salvation of souls
through the proclamation of the Gospel in the public square
The Mission
Our mission is to train, equip, and mobilize Catholics for the urgent work of evangelization
Our Method
Listen • Befriend • Proclaim • Invite
41%
of those raised Catholic leave the Church permanently
69%
of self-described Catholics don't believe that Jesus is truly present in the Eucharist
DID YOU KNOW?
For every 1 person that joins the Catholic Church, 6 leave
Words of Wisdom from St. Paul
For, 'every one who calls upon the name of the Lord will be saved.' But how are men to call upon him in whom they have not believed? And how are they to believe in him of whom they have never heard? And how are they to hear without a preacher?1 Corinthians 9:16
For if I preach the gospel, that gives me no ground for boasting. For necessity is laid upon me. Woe to me if I do not preach the gospel!2 Timothy 4:2
[P]reach the word, be urgent in season and out of season, convince, rebuke, and exhort, be unfailing in patience and in teaching.
Endorsements
His Eminence Raymond Leo Cardinal Burke
"I'm very happy to express my deepest esteem for St. Paul Evangelization. This apostolate is doing a tremendous work in bringing Christ and His truth and love to all parts of the United States and throughout the world. I give my wholehearted support to the work and I pray for it daily that it will continue and grow for the sake of the salvation of many souls."Read more
His Eminence Francis Cardinal Arinze
"May God bless all the efforts of those who organize St. Paul Evangelization, those who engage in it, and those who profit from this form of witness to Christ."Read more
His Eminence Joseph William Cardinal Tobin
"This apostolate is certainly helping to fulfill the Great Commission by bolstering the confidence of Catholics in a non-confrontational approach to evangelizing people in their local community."Read more
Most Reverend Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron
"One of the methods [of evangelization] I would like to recommend is the work of St. Paul Evangelization … I, having personally participated in their work of street evangelization, enthusiastically endorse this group... I encourage you to join me in offering your prayers and support for this organization."Read more
Most Reverend Bishop Earl A. Boyea
"It is always good to acclaim the zeal and energy and faith of those who wish to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ. We are all responsible for announcing that Gospel. One group which is doing this work quite forthrightly in the world is St. Paul Evangelization."Read more
Most Reverend Bishop Daniel E. Thomas
"I...highly encourage you to use this ministry as a vibrant form of evangelization for the Catholic Church."Read more
Gary Michuta
"St. Paul Street Evangelization...present[s] and defend[s] the Catholic Faith with real, living, holy, intelligent, good-humored, and well-equipped Catholics who are prepared to enter into the public arena as an outreach and a witness to the truth of Christ and His Church."Read more
Steve Ray
"Street evangelism is as old as the gospel itself. The Apostles of our Lord Jesus Christ were the first street preachers... This tradition was practiced by the great saints throughout history and is [now] alive again... The faithful Catholics who make up St. Paul Street Evangelism live up to their name. Support them, follow them, join them!"Read more
Jeff Cavins
"I wanted to thank you for coming to the Twin Cities. You really did a great job of presenting the material and leading the people. I’m grateful for you efforts and pray that the Lord will bring about a lot of fruit as a result of the weekend."Read more